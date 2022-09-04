Comedian Hasan Minhaj poses in front of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, jokes 'he didn’t answer'

Shah Rukh Khan-Hasan Minhaj/File photo-Instagram

Born in the United States to Indian Muslim parents who had immigrated from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Hasan Minhaj is a popular American comedian, writer, and actor. He gained worldwide fame after his talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj premiered on Netflix in 2018.

Hasan is currently in Mumbai and as part of his trip, he posed outside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. Sharing his photo on his Instagram account, he jokingly said that the Pathaan actor didn't answer him as he wrote, "Pulled up to Shah Rukh’s. He didn’t answer tho". His picture soon spread like a wildfire on the internet.

The Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, who is also helming Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana's Bollywood debut film The Archies, dropped a laughing emoji in the comments, while director Anubhav Sinha, who collaborated with King Khan for the superhero action film Ra.One in 2011, and wrote, "That’s so sweet."

In another picture that Hasan shared from a sweet shop, he wrote, "No, I’m not doing shows in Mumbai. My family has made me run around the city and buy mithai to smuggle back into the United States like a drug mule. My life is not my own. The circle of life continues young Simba."

Ishaan Khatter, who will be next seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, took to the comments section and wrote, "Yo YOOO you’re in my city and I’m a fan". While Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wrote, "Hope you got mooti chur ladoo. Punjab sweet house!".

It was during the shoot of the 1997 film Yes Boss that Mannat first caught Shah Rukh Khan's attention. Located in Mumbai's Bandstand neighbourhood, the palatial sea-facing bungalow is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's abode in Mumbai is a six-storey-high bungalow with multiple bedrooms and living areas. Besides this, a gymnasium, a library, and a personal auditorium are also what the house comprises.