Comeback: RX 100, Valimai's Kartikeya Gummakonda, turns to lethal boxer, returns to screen after two years with his directorial debut

Kartikeya Gummakonda is returning to the big screen after two years with Comeback, which also marks the directorial debut of the actor.

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is finally making his big-screen comeback with the movie Comeback. The upcoming movie will be more special for the actor, as it also marks his directorial debut. On his 34th birthday, Kartikeya revealed a special glimpse, announcing his return after two years. Made under his own banner, Kartikeya Creative Works, the film positions him not only as the lead but also as the director, a dual responsibility that raises the stakes for this comeback after a gap in his filmography. His wife, Lohitha Reddy, serves as producer.

What is Comeback?

The first glimpse gives an idea of a boxer, played by Kartikeya. The film, in a way, hints at his own personal struggle and his attempt to regain the lost glory. We can see that the protagonist has been written off by many. Questions swirl around what a return can achieve after such silence, and the move clearly carries risk because the intervening years remain unexplained.

And the wait is over

It’s time for the #Comeback - Written and Directed by #KartikeyaGummakonda pic.twitter.com/6Y08fyFhF2 — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) September 21, 2026

What can the audience expect from Comeback?

Comeback will have a blend of adrenaline action and high-octane drama as well. We can expect a boxing movie that favors grit and personal stakes over flashy excess. Training sequences should feel real and demanding, tracking the mental and physical cost of coming back. Kartikeya’s known fitness background adds weight to the physical scenes, and taking on direction while acting shows he is taking the bull by the horns.

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Comeback will finally end the gap in Kartikeya’s work and uses a birthday reveal to give the launch a personal edge. This is a surprise for the audience and movie lovers who were expecting Kartikeya's comeback after the past 2 years since Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. Kartikeya is popularly known for his performance in superhits RX 100 and Valimai. His Comeback is expected to be released in cinemas in 2027.