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'Come out of Hindu-Muslim...': Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore's 'contrived' remark on Vande Mataram

Sharmila Tagore said only two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung, Kangana Ranaut called it restrictive and Congress backed 1937 resolution.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

'Come out of Hindu-Muslim...': Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore's 'contrived' remark on Vande Mataram
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A row over Vande Mataram started after Sharmila Tagore said only the first two stanzas should be recited, as it is difficult for those who believe in one God. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted on Instagram, calling the remarks limiting and contrived. She said Vande Mataram is the spirit of the freedom struggle and poetry uses metaphors. Congress said it will follow its 1937 resolution to sing only two stanzas.

What Sharmila Tagore said

Regarding the current controversy surrounding Vande Mataram and its several stanzas, Sharmila Tagore expressed her opinions. According to her, only the first two stanzas should be performed because it is impossible for people who believe in a single God to recite the entire lines. Her comments are consistent with Congress's stance. Following the CWC meeting, Congress MP K C Venugopal declared that the party would adhere to the 1937 resolution passed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi. Congress justified its choice to sing only the first two stanzas at its programs by citing that resolution.

What Kangana Ranaut replied

On Thursday night, Kangana shared a video of Sharmila's remark along with a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories. She expressed gratitude to Sharmila ji for discussing her reservation, but as an artist, her opinions on poetry and art feel constrained and manufactured. According to Kangana, poetry creates effect through analogies and creativity.

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She claimed that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee was arousing shakti throughout the country and Vande Mataram represented the spirit of the freedom movement. It shouldn't be limited to a simple religious practice, she remarked. She cited Swami Vivekananda's statement about young people having steel nerves and iron muscles, claiming that it was a call to strength rather than a weather forecast.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: Sunidhi Chauhan makes big statement about Amitabh Bachchan, says 'You were my...'

 

BJP vs Congress row on August 15

Kangana emphasised the importance of embracing one another and expressed affection for Sharmila, advocating unity. Meanwhile, a controversy arose during Congress Independence Day celebrations when the BJP criticised Kharge and Sonia Gandhi for talking during the rendition of Vande Mataram, calling for an apology, while Congress described it as a mere coincidence.

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