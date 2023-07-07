Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050764
HomeEntertainment

Collective Artists Network ties up with Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Abhijeet Pai to empower India's young entrepreneurs

The association of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai marks the convergence of media, entertainment, and venture capital in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

Collective Artists Network ties up with Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Abhijeet Pai to empower India's young entrepreneurs
Vijay Subramaniam, Nikhil Kamath, and Abhijeet Pai

Nikhil Kamath - Abhijeet Pai, Founders of Gruhas, and the Collective Artists Network led by founder and group CEO Vijay Subramaniam forge a partnership to invest in supporting and empowering young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the consumer sector through a fund. This collaboration is capable of fostering innovation and financial enablement.

This association marks the convergence of media, entertainment, and venture capital in India. Nikhil Kamath is one of India’s popular investors/entrepreneurs. Abhijeet Pai on the other hand, is a second-generation industrialist, an investor and entrepreneur who has backed over 25 start-ups and three funds since 2014.

As co-founders of Gruhas, a company that harnesses innovation and entrepreneurship by partnering with remarkable individuals to build global companies, Kamath and Pai both bring a fortune of experience and expertise to this partnership.

cre_Trending

This partnership represents a memorandum of understanding and intent between Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network. By combining their networks and resources, the two units are poised to revolutionize the Indian business landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and driving the growth of the consumer products and technology sector. 

This alliance holds a turning point in India's entrepreneurial spirit, showcasing the transformative potential of collaboration Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network are ready to push new talents, trailblazing startups, and groundbreaking ideas.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.