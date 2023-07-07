Collective Artists Network ties up with Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Abhijeet Pai to empower India's young entrepreneurs

Vijay Subramaniam, Nikhil Kamath, and Abhijeet Pai

Nikhil Kamath - Abhijeet Pai, Founders of Gruhas, and the Collective Artists Network led by founder and group CEO Vijay Subramaniam forge a partnership to invest in supporting and empowering young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the consumer sector through a fund. This collaboration is capable of fostering innovation and financial enablement.

This association marks the convergence of media, entertainment, and venture capital in India. Nikhil Kamath is one of India’s popular investors/entrepreneurs. Abhijeet Pai on the other hand, is a second-generation industrialist, an investor and entrepreneur who has backed over 25 start-ups and three funds since 2014.

As co-founders of Gruhas, a company that harnesses innovation and entrepreneurship by partnering with remarkable individuals to build global companies, Kamath and Pai both bring a fortune of experience and expertise to this partnership.

This partnership represents a memorandum of understanding and intent between Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network. By combining their networks and resources, the two units are poised to revolutionize the Indian business landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and driving the growth of the consumer products and technology sector.

This alliance holds a turning point in India's entrepreneurial spirit, showcasing the transformative potential of collaboration Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network are ready to push new talents, trailblazing startups, and groundbreaking ideas.