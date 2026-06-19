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Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: Mixed reactions greet Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s rom-com; ‘It’s not that great’

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Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: Mixed reactions greet Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s rom-com; ‘It’s not that great’

Cocktail 2 has opened to positive reviews, with audiences praising the performances of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, its refreshing romantic storyline, and the nostalgic return of Tum Hi Ho Bandhu.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: Mixed reactions greet Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s rom-com; ‘It’s not that great’
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The wait is finally over for Bollywood fans. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on June 19 and has already generated positive reactions online. Early audience reviews suggest the romantic drama has struck a chord with viewers looking for a refreshing change from action-packed blockbusters.

Fans call it a refreshing romantic entertainer

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, is a follow-up to the popular 2012 film Cocktail, starring Diana Penty, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone. Many first-day-first-show viewers expressed their opinions on social media, characterising the movie as lighthearted and entertaining.

The film's emphasis on contemporary relationships, love, and commitment, while striking a balance between humour and poignant moments, won the appreciation of a number of people. Many described it as the ideal romantic comedy that revives the allure of Bollywood romantic comedies, a genre that moviegoers believe has been lacking in recent years.

Kriti Sanon emerges as the show-stealer

Kriti Sanon has been praised by moviegoers more than any other member of the cast. Social media fans praised her emotive performance and on-screen presence, with many referring to her as one of the movie's greatest assets. Fans observed that Kriti skillfully portrays important emotional passages and has a number of memorable moments. One of the most talked-about features of the movie's opening-day reception is her performance.

Twitter reaction

Audiences shared mixed reactions to Cocktail 2, with some viewers expressing disappointment while others remained excited for the film’s theatrical experience. Comments ranged from criticism like 'It’s not that great!' and 'Movie is flop bcoz of Shahid mulla Kapoor,' to anticipation-driven posts such as 'Waiting…first day first show.' Meanwhile, a few users added emotional and reflective takes, writing 'Kaash! ye ham bhi keh paate' and 'Kuchh to majburi rahi hogi,' highlighting the divided and varied sentiment around the film on social media.

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