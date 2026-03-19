Cocktail 2 teaser leaked: Netizens say 'Shahid Kapoor should focus on making reels’, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon impress fans

The leaked Cocktail 2 teaser starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon went viral. Fans liked the actors’ looks and chemistry, but the song 'Jab Talak' received criticism and social media users slammed Shahid’s dance style, though curiosity about the film remains high.

The leaked teaser of Cocktail 2 has created a lot of buzz online. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon and is directed by Homi Adajania. Fans quickly shared their thoughts about the actors’ looks, chemistry and the song featured in the teaser.

Stylish looks of the stars:

The teaser shows Shahid Kapoor in a cool and relaxed look, while Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon appear glamorous and stylish. The audience praised the actors' fashion choices and their on-screen chemistry because they believed it brought extra appeal to the movie. The teaser presents a contemporary storyline which includes elements of romance, friendship and drama, while showing beautiful locations.

Song ‘Jab Talak’ gets mixed reactions:

The song 'Jab Talak' has received mixed reactions. The audience liked the visual elements and acting performances, but they found the music to be ordinary and not matching the teaser's energy. Fans hope that the complete soundtrack will contain superior songs which will create lasting impressions.

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Netizens reactions:

Social media reactions have been blunt. Many users criticised Shahid Kapoor, saying, 'Shahid is still doing these Chapri dances in 2026...All his peers are doing mature roles with content-driven movies!! He should focus on making reels only!!' Others added that the music 'sucks' and questioned if people still watch such Bollywood films. Despite the criticism, the teaser is still trending as fans are curious about the film.