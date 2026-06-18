Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna says they have ‘lesbian love story’ chemistry | Watch

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna dismissed rumours of a lesbian love story in Cocktail 2, saying the film is not based on such a plot and only features character chemistry.

Ahead of Cocktail 2 releases their are speculation around the movie taking over social media during its promotional run, with rumours suggesting an unusual romantic angle between the lead characters. However, the film’s cast has now firmly denied these claims during recent promotions.

Rashmika and Kriti react to rumours

In a promotional event for Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast addressed ongoing speculation about the film’s storyline. The rumours suggested that Kriti and Rashmika play a romantic couple in the movie.

Kriti further explained the nature of the film in a light-hearted way, saying, “We are three straight people, guys. It’s only an emotional threesome, not physical,” referring to the dynamic between the lead characters played by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika Mandanna was seen laughing uncontrollably when an audience member asked about the alleged 'lesbian love story' the video goes viral. After that, Kriti Sanon immediately clarified that there was no such storyline in the film. Composing herself, Rashmika added that while their characters share good chemistry on screen, the story does not involve a same-sex romance. She said the bond between the characters was being misinterpreted.

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Makers clarify the storyline

Since the film's production began, these rumours have been circulating, but there has been no confirmation from the side of the team. At the trailer launch, the makers also addressed the speculation. Director Homi Adajania explained that the idea of a different relationship angle came from a casual discussion on set, where they jokingly imagined an alternate version of the story. Producer Dinesh Vijan also clarified that Cocktail 2 contains two parallel love stories, one old and one new and that there is no same-sex romance in the film.