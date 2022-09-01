Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram's film trimmed by 20 minutes after negative reviews highlight excessive runtime

Cobra/File photo

Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller Cobra was released in cinemas worldwide on August 31. The film opened to mixed reviews with the majority of the negative reviews highlighting its excessive runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes. Seeing the audience feedback, the makers have now trimmed the length of the film from the evening shows on September 1.

On the morning of Thursday, the production company Seven Screen Studio took to its Twitter account and wrote, "We Heard You. #Cobra is now trimmed by 20 mins as suggested by film-goers, fans, media friends, distributors & exhibitors. Will be updated from this evening in all the screens. Do watch & support the film."

Along with the tweet, it shared a note that read, "Any movie is a form of entertainment specifically curated to cheer audiences and make them enjoy the cinematic experience. It's of great happiness to the team if content delivered is worth the audience time and ticket money. We heard you! Cobra is now trimmed by 20 mins as suggested by film-goers, fans, our media friends, distributors & exhibitors. Now, watch the trimmed version of Cobra from this evening in all shows across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, and Kerala. Do watch in theatres and support Cobra."

We Heard You #Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers,fans,media friends, distributors & exhibitors



Will be updated from this evening in all the screens Do watch & support the film..@chiyaan@AjayGnanamuthu@RedGiantMovies_ @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/4a4mlnYOF2 September 1, 2022

READ | Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram's witty answer on being asked about Boycott Bollywood trend goes viral



In Cobra, the Anniyan actor plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. He is seen sporting at least seven different avatars in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the thriller sees cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut on the big screen playing an investigating officer. Srinidhi Shetty, who rose to prominence with Yash-led blockbusters KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, plays the leading lady in the A R Rahman musical.