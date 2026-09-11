CM Vijay to flag off Le Mans Cup, supports racer Ajith Kumar, fans shocked to see end of 30-year rivalry

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay will flag off the Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone where Ajith Kumar is competing, shocking fans after three decades of rumoured rivalry between the two stars.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will flag off a Le Mans race in which actor and racer Ajith Kumar is competing. The announcement has shocked fans, as the two stars have had a rumoured rivalry for over three decades.

Vijay to flag off Le Mans race at Silverstone

Vijay has been invited as a special guest to wave the ceremonial green flag, according to the official Le Mans Cup social media account. "This weekend at Silverstone, a special guest will be waving the green flag," they said. C. Joseph VIJAY. "The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay, will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid," they said. This Saturday, 44 vehicles will compete in the event at Silverstone in the United Kingdom.

Ajith Kumar Racing confirmed Ajith's participation in the endurance racing series, sharing a video from Silverstone. The team noted the importance of familiarising themselves with the track's details, stating, "This is where the race really begins." Ajith is returning to professional car racing after a hiatus from films.

Three decades of rumoured rivalry

Both Vijay and Ajith Kumar have more than thirty years of experience in the Tamil cinema industry. In Tamil Nadu and around the world, both have enormous fan bases. Their fans have been fighting offline and on social media for years. Rival parties frequently refer to Ajith's supporters as Aamais and Vijay's as Anils.

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Fans react with shock and excitement

Fans were taken aback to learn that Vijay and Ajith will be attending the same event. On social media, a lot of followers expressed that they were surprised by this partnership. One fan wrote, "Two generations of anil-aamais who fought for 2.5 decades, realising their whole life was a scam." Another wrote, “Never imagined Ajith and Vijay fans would unite together."

A fan said, "Only the rivalry group knows the value of this meet. It's been almost 3 decades of hate & war; it's now officially gonna end for good." Another fan added, "Before the AK Racing and VJ TVK eras, this duo witnessed peak offline and social media fan wars. We expected this reunion much earlier, but it is happening now. So, putting hatred aside, let's enjoy this moment."