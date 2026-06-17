CM Thalapthy Vijay meets Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actress confesses she always knew 'he was meant for something bigger' | Viral photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu met Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay and shared her thoughts about the Jana Nayagan fulfilling his destiny of serving the people.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu met Tamil Nadu CM, Thalapathy Vijay, on Wednesday, and dropped a heartfelt post. On her social media, Samantha admitted that she had always felt that Vijay was never meant to be just a hero on screen. He was meant for something bigger. On her Instagram page, Samantha dropped a couple of pictures of herself, posing with Vijay, and wrote, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I've always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

Samantha is inspired by Thalapathy Vijay

The Family Man actress went on to say, "What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference." She further added, "I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more," she pointed out, and added, "To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call."

Samantha predicted Thalapathy Vijay would surprise his people

The actress stated that she had a feeling Vijay would surprise even the people who already believed in him. "Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it," Samantha explained. Samantha concluded the post saying, "Wishing him strength, wisdom, and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with."