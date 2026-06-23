Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha crush break up rumours, subtly confirm relationship, actress drop this major evidence, calls him 'person who makes it...'

To everyone who assumed Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha had broken up, the actress dropped the biggest surprise for the gossipmongers.

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay and his rumoured girlfriend Trisha put an end to gossip of their break-up with solid proof. For a few days, there have been reports that all is not well between Vijay and Trisha, and there have been cracks in their relationship. It was also said that Vijay is reconsidering patching up with his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, due to which Vijay and Trisha have decided to call it quits. However, on Vijay's 51st birthday (June 22), Trisha decided to put an end to the rumours and subtly confirmed their relationship.

Trisha shares a sneak peek of Thalapathy Vijay's intimate birthday bash

On her Instagram, Trisha shared a photo with Vijay, treating him with 4 delicious cakes, and gazing at him with all love and compassion. In the pic, Vijay is seen smiling while looking at the yummy cake, and Trisha is enjoying the moment by adoring him. More than the pic, it's the caption that gave a major hint of their rumoured love. With the pic, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD." Trisha ended the caption with a heart and blue amulet emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Trisha and Vijay's pic

Trisha's latest pic divided the internet. While her fans continued supporting her. Another section got busy in trolling her. A netizen wrote, "Happiness is for us, not for others; do only what makes you happy." Another netizen mocked them and wrote, "Best brother and sister forever." One of the netizens wrote, "Sister, how long did I wait for this?" An internet user wrote, "Just wondering how one can protect the women of his country, when he couldn’t even protect the dignity and woman of his home." Another internet user wrote, "WTF 00.00 means new beginnings or soul mates for life."

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay makes big statement on NEET exams, calls imposition of languages 'unfair' on students: 'I came directly from film set to become CM'