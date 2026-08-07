CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil Nadu CM and former actor Thalapathy Vijay, has withdrawn the divorce petition, with liberty to file a fresh petition in the future, if required.

Tamil Nadu CM, former superstar, C. Joseph Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has withdrawn her divorce petition before the Family Court in Chengalpattu (near Chennai). On Friday, an order was passed by the Single Judge of the Family Court, Chengalpattu, after Sangeetha appeared via video conference and confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the divorce proceedings initiated earlier this year.

The court recorded, "The petitioner appeared through video conference and confirmed that she does not wish to proceed further with this case. She has filed the withdrawal petition." However, the court has also given liberty to Sangeetha to file the petition if required in the future. This major development has brought an end to the infamous case that had attracted considerable public attention because of the actor’s booming political career. As Sangeetha took a major step to save their 27 years of marriage, we'll decode the timeline of their much-discussed marital conflict.

When did Sangeetha file the divorce petition?

February 24, 2026: Sangeetha filed the initial divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court, leaving his fans shocked. In her petition, Sangeetha cited irreconcilable differences, emotional ignorance, and mental cruelty among the reasons for ending their marriage.

April 20, 2026: The initial court hearing date assigned following the filing of the case. Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared for the first two hearings on April 20 and June 15.

June 15, 2026: During court proceedings, for the first time, Sangeetha indicated her initial intention to step back from the legal separation, and the hearing was deferred.

August 7, 2026: Sangeetha appeared via video conference and officially confirmed the withdrawal of her petition, resulting in the court disposing of the matter.

What and who caused the rift between Vijay and Sangeetha?

Vijay and Sangeetha got married under the Special Marriage Act on August 25, 1999. At that time, Vijay was trying to establish himself in Tamil cinema. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, largely stayed away from the spotlight. The couple has two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Dhivya Sasha.

For the unversed, Sangeetha Sornalingam stated in her court filings that she first discovered the underlying personal rift and alleged extramarital relationship in April 2021. Soon, fans started noticing that Trisha Krishnan and Vijay made public appearances together, adding more fuel to the rumours of the alleged affair. During the oath ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu's CM, Trisha attended, while Sangeetha gave it a miss, confirming his rumoured relationship with the Khatta Meetha actress.