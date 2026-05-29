FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kaala Hiran: Salman Khan's infamous black buck poaching case, rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi adapted for big screen, film will release on this date

Kaala Hiran: Salman's rivarly with Bishnoi adapted for big screen

Watch: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 sees strange toss moment, revives memories of 2011 World Cup final

Watch: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 sees strange toss moment, revives memories of 2011

CM Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets a crucial update, new poster drop finally reveal release date

Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets release date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

CM Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets a crucial update, new poster drop finally reveal release date

Joseph Sanjay, son of CM Thalapathy Vijay, will be making his directorial debut with Sigma. The first poster revealed the movie's release date.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 08:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

CM Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets a crucial update, new poster drop finally reveal release date
Thalapathy Vijay with Jason Sanjay, his directorial debut Sigma poster (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The release date of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's upcoming directorial titled 'Sigma' is finally out. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 31. The movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Jason Sanjay shared the release date of the movie in a collaboration post with Lyca Productions on his Instagram handle on Saturday. In the poster, the actor was seen holding a shovel while staring at the camera.

He wrote, "A high-stakes heist begins. SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest." The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. As per the posters of the film, the movie is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.

With this film, Jason Sanjay is set to follow the footprints of his father Vijay, who is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As an actor, Vijay's last movie was 'The Greatest of All Time', which was released in 2024. It was directed by Venkat Prabhu. He will be next seen in the movie 'Jana Nayagan, which is currently facing release delays in the theatres. It was slated to release on the occasion of Pongal this year.

Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10 after his party, TVK, secured a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Soon after his reign started, he shut down 717 liquor shops, and then even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the import duty on cotton. His last film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be released in cinemas. Despite getting leaked online, the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kaala Hiran: Salman Khan's infamous black buck poaching case, rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi adapted for big screen, film will release on this date
Kaala Hiran: Salman's rivarly with Bishnoi adapted for big screen
Meet Kevin Kunta, Ram Charan's African bodyguard, MMA fighter, earns lakhs per day, grabbing attention during Peddi promotions
Meet Kevin Kunta, Ram Charan's African bodyguard, earns lakhs per day
Watch: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 sees strange toss moment, revives memories of 2011 World Cup final
Watch: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 sees strange toss moment, revives memories of 2011
CM Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets a crucial update, new poster drop finally reveal release date
Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets release date
Exclusive: Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash 2, what's stopping Randeep Hooda from becoming Bollywood superstar, why he chose Urvashi Rautela for deglam role
Exclusive: Neeraj on Inspector Avinash 2, why Randeep couldn't be superstar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement