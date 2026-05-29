CM Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay's first direcotrial Sigma gets a crucial update, new poster drop finally reveal release date

Joseph Sanjay, son of CM Thalapathy Vijay, will be making his directorial debut with Sigma. The first poster revealed the movie's release date.

The release date of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's upcoming directorial titled 'Sigma' is finally out. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 31. The movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Jason Sanjay shared the release date of the movie in a collaboration post with Lyca Productions on his Instagram handle on Saturday. In the poster, the actor was seen holding a shovel while staring at the camera.

He wrote, "A high-stakes heist begins. SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest." The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. As per the posters of the film, the movie is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.

With this film, Jason Sanjay is set to follow the footprints of his father Vijay, who is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As an actor, Vijay's last movie was 'The Greatest of All Time', which was released in 2024. It was directed by Venkat Prabhu. He will be next seen in the movie 'Jana Nayagan, which is currently facing release delays in the theatres. It was slated to release on the occasion of Pongal this year.

Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10 after his party, TVK, secured a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Soon after his reign started, he shut down 717 liquor shops, and then even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the import duty on cotton. His last film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be released in cinemas. Despite getting leaked online, the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.