CM Mamata Banerjee condoles actor Aindrila Sharma's death, says 'I am deeply saddened'

File Photo

The Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who died on Sunday at the age of 24. In a statement, l CM said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of eminent actress Aindrila Sharma. She breathed (her) last in Howrah today. The promising young actress was only 24 years old."

Aindrila, who died after suffering multiple cardiac arrests last night, had been awarded the Tele Samman Award this year in the Outstanding Comeback category by the West Bengal government. A cancer survivor, she had recently made a comeback to the industry, said media reports."The way she fought against the deadly disease with indomitable spirit will remain an example. Her tragic death is a great loss to the acting world," CM Banerjee said.

In a tweet condoling Aindrila’s death, the CM said, "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades, including the Tele Samman Award. My deepest condolences to her family, fans and friends. I pray they find courage in this hour of grief."

For the unversed, Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday at the age of 24 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests on Saturday night. A cancer survivor, who defeated the disease twice and returned to showbiz, Aindrila breathed her last breath at a private hospital in Howrah.

On November 1, the actor reportedly suffered a brain stroke and was rushed to the hospital where she was put on ventilator support.Aindrila had been awarded the Tele Samman Award in the Outstanding Comeback category by the West Bengal government this year.Her notable TV serials include Jhumur, Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Jeeban Jyoti, Jeeban Katha and Jeonkaathi, among others. She also acted in a few films.As soon as the news of Aindrila`s demise broke, her fans were left devastated and shared their condolences in the comment box of her Instagram posts

One user wrote, "Rest in peace. itne kam umar main.."Another person wrote in Bengali, "I don`t know if there is such a thing as reincarnation. If so, I would like to see you again happily, free from disease."A third person shared, "Rest in peace... Life is unpredictable."