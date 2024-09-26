Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Jatadhara is gaining massive attention on their poster release presenting a fusion of mythology, imagination and drama.

Jatadhara film Director Venkat Kalyan issued a statement: "We have indeed approached Raveena Tandon for the project and are in talks with her and her team. We will make an official announcement once all details are finalized and confirmed."

Pre-production work is underway in full swing, with shooting slated to begin shortly in Hyderabad. Jatadhara is gaining massive attention on their poster release presenting a fusion of mythology, imagination and drama.

Jatadhara is an upcoming supernatural mystery thriller. The film promises to deliver a captivating narrative, with an ensemble cast and cutting-edge visuals. Jatadhara is set for a release on Mahashivratri 2025.