Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases in state amid MUDA case row

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

Optimizing Cloud Infra: Rajendraprasad Chittimalla Drives Migration of Sterling File Gateway to Google Cloud Platform

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

7 best foods to pair with milk at night

7 best foods to pair with milk at night

10 stunning pics from space captured by NASA's Hubble

10 stunning pics from space captured by NASA's Hubble

8 most-anticipated Indian movies of 2024

8 most-anticipated Indian movies of 2024

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Jatadhara is gaining massive attention on their poster release presenting a fusion of mythology, imagination and drama.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jatadhara film Director Venkat Kalyan issued a statement: "We have indeed approached Raveena Tandon for the project and are in talks with her and her team. We will make an official announcement once all details are finalized and confirmed."

Pre-production work is underway in full swing, with shooting slated to begin shortly in Hyderabad. Jatadhara is gaining massive attention on their poster release presenting a fusion of mythology, imagination and drama.

Jatadhara is an upcoming supernatural mystery thriller. The film promises to deliver a captivating narrative, with an ensemble cast and cutting-edge visuals. Jatadhara is set for a release on Mahashivratri 2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement