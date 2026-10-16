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CJP protest row: Police gear up for Abhijeet Dipke’s Delhi march, Mumbai agitation

Security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP march at Connaught Place, while Mumbai Police has allowed a similar protest at Azad Maidan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

CJP protest row: Police gear up for Abhijeet Dipke’s Delhi march, Mumbai agitation
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Security has been stepped up across central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march led by founder Abhijeet Dipke. The Tiranga March is scheduled to take place at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in and around the Lutyens’ area ahead of the gathering.

Delhi Police plans to deploy more than 6,000 personnel in the area and has kept another 5,000 personnel from other districts on standby. Security has also been strengthened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

Why is CJP holding the Tiranga March?

Dipke announced the march after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested on Tuesday. The two leaders were sent to five days of judicial custody after they entered Jantar Mantar and unfurled the national flag at the site, which had been de-notified as a designated protest venue.

Dipke is expected to join the march along with student organisations, activists and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi Police says march has no permission

Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said permission had not been granted for the planned march.

She said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had already been imposed in the area. However, she added that a smaller group could potentially be allowed to march at another “suitable space”.

Police have also installed more than 10 CCTV cameras in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the area.

Mumbai Police allows CJP protest at Azad Maidan

In Mumbai, the CJP has received permission to hold its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration at Azad Maidan on October 16. The protest is being organised in solidarity with jailed CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The party had urged supporters to gather at Azad Maidan instead of proceeding towards the Gateway of India.

Mumbai Police has stepped up security at the venue, with barricades, police personnel and police vans deployed across Azad Maidan. A video showing the security arrangements has also surfaced online.

Mumbai protest allowed from 9 am to 6 pm

While the CJP message to supporters mentioned a schedule of 10 am to 5 pm, the permission letter issued by Azad Maidan police station authorises the demonstration from 9 am to 6 pm.

The permission was granted under Rule 4(2) of the Maharashtra government regulations governing public meetings, protests and processions. The letter also refers to Section 168 of the BNSS, 2023.

Police said Azad Maidan is a designated venue for public meetings, rallies, demonstrations, sit-ins and processions. The venue is intended to provide enough space for protests while limiting disruption to traffic and nearby residents.

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