Citadel Season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns with new team, new mission, impresses netizens with her 'badass personified aura'

Priyanka Chopra reunites with Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden in another edge-of-the-seat season of Citadel. The trailer left netizens impressed.

There's great news for the fans of 'Citadel' as the new season is all set to stream on Prime Video on May 6. On Tuesday, the streaming giant released the action-packed trailer of the second season, announcing the premiere date for the return of the spy series, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as leads.

Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) - elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world's most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, "the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity," read a press note.

Watch the trailer for Citadel Season 2

The trailer went viral online, leaving netizens impressed. PeeCee's Indian fans are elated to see their favourite back in action. "Badass personified aura," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Priyanka Chopra God tier woman." One of the netizens wrote, "Priyanka QUEEN Chopra." An internet user wrote, "Amazing! Thank you so much, Russo Brothers, for this trailer! We have been waiting too long! I can't wait to see this new season!"

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon, MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also serve as directors in addition to executive producers.