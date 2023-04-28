Search icon
Citadel OTT release: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy thriller show

Citadel streaming details: The first two episodes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden's show have been released by Prime Video with the rest of the four episodes dropping each Friday till May 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Citadel/File photo

The much-anticipated global spy action thriller series Citadel is finally here. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, the Prime Video show is created by David Weil and produced by Russo Brothers, who have directed the biggest Marvel blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order."

After having premiered in multiple cities around the world - Mumbai, Rome, London, and Los Angeles, Citadel started streaming on Prime Video on Friday, April 28. The first two episodes have been released by the streaming giant with the rest of the four episodes dropping each Friday till May 26.

In an interview with DNA, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she did most of her stunts on her own in Citadel. "Almost 80% of the stunts on the show, I did myself because I trust my body and my instincts. But I learnt a lot and the action that I have done on this show is definitely very different from what I have done before", the National Award-winning actress said.

Citadel is set to have an Italian and an Indian installment with interconnected storylines between the three shows. The Indian version, which started filming earlier this year, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It is helmed by Raj & DK, who have created two big successful shows for Prime Video namely The Family Man and Farzi.

