Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Russo Brothers' Indian version of Citadel stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

On Tuesday, Prime Video took to Instagram and announced the Indian version of Russo Brothers' series Citadel, Citadel Honey Boney. It will star Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Sharing the news, the official page of Prime Video wrote, "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe."

With Varun Dhawan as the male lead, the makers shot the show in Serbia and India. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with minimal makeup and sunglasses and wrote, "13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia."

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the leading roles, the original Prime Video global spy thriller show Citadel began streaming on the OTT giant on April 28 last. It was one of the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports.

