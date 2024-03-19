Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

Tata Motors inaugurates new crapping facility near Delhi, can disassemble 18000 vehicles annually

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

Yoga asanas to get rid of lower belly fat

8 fruits high in Vitamin E

7 mysterious sea animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Russo Brothers' Indian version of Citadel stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 02:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Citadel Honey Bunny
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, Prime Video took to Instagram and announced the Indian version of Russo Brothers' series Citadel, Citadel Honey Boney. It will star Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Sharing the news, the official page of Prime Video wrote, "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe."

Take a look:

With Varun Dhawan as the male lead, the makers shot the show in Serbia and India. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with minimal makeup and sunglasses and wrote, "13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia."

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the leading roles, the original Prime Video global spy thriller show Citadel began streaming on the OTT giant on April 28 last. It was one of the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shreyanka Patil, RCB fans' new favourite, who was awarded Purple Cap in WPL 2024, she is from…

Meet ‘Fevicol Man of India’, who lived in basement, once worked as peon, built Rs 145000 crore company, he is…

Tata Steel to stop operations of coke ovens at UK plant due to...

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk-starrer titled Bad Newz, Karan Johar's production to release on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement