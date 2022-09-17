Chup star Dulquer Salmaan calls comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan 'insulting', says 'there can be only one SRK'

File photo

Dulquer Salmaan discussed being compared to Shah Rukh Khan at the Sita Ramam success meet in Mumbai. He asserted that comparing SRK to himself is insulting.

According to India Today, he said, "Firstly, I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan on and off screen, He's such a big role model for all of us. I am always in awe of how he treats people, how he behaves towards them and how he treats women. Even when he in a room full of people, he pays so much attention. If he's talking to you, he is talking to you. It feels like you're the only person in the room. You know, he's very special. I grew up loving his films and watching DDLJ multiple times in theatres with my sister. It's probably one of my favourite films. He has always been an inspiration. When I had doubts about my career, I used to think about him. He's such a strong personality, not just an actor. He has got a wonderful charm. I'm sure I have had influences in how I interact with people. It's there in me unconsciously. Comparing me to him is almost like insulting him, because there can be only one Shah Rukh."

Speaking about how some reviews have been particularly harsh, Dulquer told the portal, "I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it. It's usually the same thing that I shouldn't be here. This is not my calling. It's really harsh."

Read: Dulquer Salmaan says he's read 'nasty' things about himself in movie reviews, adds 'it's really harsh'

Dulquer Salmaan predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry. He made his debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Karwaan, opposite the late Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Later, he also featured in The Zoya Factor. Chup: The Revenge Of The Artist will be Dulquer's third Bollywood outing.