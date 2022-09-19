Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Chup: Dulquer Salmaan opens up about working with director R Balki

Salmaan Dulquer paid a visit to the national capital to promote Chup which stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Chup: Dulquer Salmaan opens up about working with director R Balki
Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is currently basking in the success of Sita Ramam, will be seen in a different avatar in a thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which is helmed by none other than R Balki of Pad Man and Paa fame.

On Monday, Dulquer, along with Balki, paid a visit to the national capital to promote Chup. From talking about the making of the film to sharing their takeaways from the film, the director-actor duo left no stone unturned to promote Chup with the Delhi media. Sharing why Chup is special for him, Dulquer said, "I do films that pull me out of the film, so even though I listened (heard scripts) of so many films across languages. I felt that Chup stood out from all of them."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

He added, "I have read the reviews and comments on the trailer, everybody felt that it was unique. Even my friends and directors in Malayalam (film industry) said this is a terrific idea, none of us thought of this. So that was what I loved about the script."

Dulquer also spoke about his experience working with Balki. "Working with Balki sir for me is a dream come true. It is not something, that I ever imagined happening. When I received the call (to work in the film), it was a different excitement. The film script being so interesting was like a double bounce for me. So it was a no-brainer for me to accept the part in this film."

Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Another thing keeping the fans excited is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's association with the film. Amitabh has marked his debut as a music composer in the film. Chup is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.