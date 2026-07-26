Christopher Nolan hails Satyajit Ray as 'one of the greatest filmmakers': 'Pather Panchali blew my mind'

Calling Satyajit Ray "one of the greatest Indian filmmakers," Christopher Nolan described Pather Panchali as "an absolutely incredible film" that "blew my mind" and said he is excited to watch the remaining two films in The Apu Trilogy.

As Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues its record-breaking run at the global box office while drawing widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike, the acclaimed filmmaker recently paid a visit to the iconic Criterion Closet, the famous storage room at the Criterion Collection in New York that houses more than 1,000 of the world's greatest films. In a nearly five-minute video shared by the Criterion Collection on X, Nolan is seen browsing through the shelves, picking some of his favourite films, and reflecting on the lasting influence they have had on his filmmaking journey.

Christopher Nolan calls Pather Panchali 'absolutely incredible film'

One of Nolan’s selections that particularly resonated with Indian audiences was The Apu Trilogy by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Praising Ray’s timeless work, Nolan said, "And then there’s the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven’t yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I’m pretty excited to get this and complete the story." Widely regarded as one of the greatest trilogies in world cinema, The Apu Trilogy comprises three Bengali-language classics - Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), and Apur Sansar (1959). Based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novels, the films chronicle the life of Apu, following his journey from a poverty-stricken childhood in rural Bengal to adulthood.

Christopher Nolan also selected Martin Scorsese and Fritz Lang's classics

Nolan also picked Martin Scorsese’s collection of short films and expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Scorsese shorts, I’m going to have to grab that. I’ve seen The Big Shave, but I haven’t seen the other ones, so that’s pretty exciting." The Oscar-winning director further revealed that Fritz Lang’s The Testament of Dr Mabuse played a key role in shaping The Dark Knight, particularly the character of the Joker. "Fritz Lang’s *The Testament of Dr Mabuse*, an amazing mastermind criminal. My brother and I looked at Dr Mabuse a lot when we were making *The Dark Knight*, particularly for the character of the Joker," he said. Among the other titles Nolan selected from the Criterion Closet were Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, David Lynch’s Lost Highway, the Qatsi Trilogy, and several other cinematic classics.

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