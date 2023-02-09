Christopher Twitter review: Netizens call Mammootty's cop drama 'average', say 'film has more style, less substance'

Mammootty in Christopher/Twitter

Headlined by the Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the titular role, the investigative thriller Christopher has been released in the theatres on February 9. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, who are praising Mammootty's performance but calling the story average and devoid of any twists.

Moviegoers, who went to watch Christopher on its first day of release, have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. A user wrote, "#Christopher (Malayalam | 2023) - THEATRE A Cop Drama, which travels in a predictable path with no big surprises or twists. Length is a drawback. Making wise it is good. Settled Mammooka, typical Villain Vinay, Amala ok. Cameo from Aish. The film has more style and less substance. AVERAGE!".

Sharing a pretty lengthy review, another user tweeted, "#Christopher Review:- A well-made movie on Atrocities against Women and Encounter Killings. B Unnikrishnan is back to his safe zone and directed well which meets the quality of #Grandmaster. Udhayakrishna can write such serious subjects is a big surprise. #Mammootty has been good as a rebel cop. #VinayRai as usual did a commendable role. #ShineTomChacko scenes were hilarious. Surprise package is #AmalaPaul with a superb performance after a longtime."

"Mammootty doesn't smile, is expressionless, and shoots people left and right in #Christopher. It is later learnt that the reason for behavior is that he was venting out his anger for signing this film. There are a few scenes where he is totally frustrated and breaks down. It is learnt those are the days when he also happened to listen to the film's loud BGM. Pros - It is better than Arattu and Monster. Con - It is still below average", wrote another user sharing his hilarious review for the B. Unnikrishnan directorial.

Apart from Mammootty playing a vigilante cop, the film features Vinay Rai, R. Sarath Kumar, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.



