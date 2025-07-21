Chris Martin warns fans about cameras at Coldplay concert after astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's 'kiss cam' drama: 'So please, if...'

During the recent concert, Martin made sure to give the on-camera portion of the performance an introduction

Chris Martin, a singer-songwriter and musician, offered a light-hearted caution to Coldplay fans during the band's most recent event, following the viral video of 'kiss cam' drama from the band's previous concert earlier in the week, reported People.

The video, filmed during Coldplay's performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, showed a man and a woman on the event's 'kiss cam.' As the man put his arms around the woman, both appeared to quickly hide their faces after realising they were being shown on the big screen. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while the man ducked out of sight soon after realising they were on camera.

During the recent concert, Martin made sure to give the on-camera portion of the performance an introduction. "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said, as his audience erupted in cheers, per a fan-recorded clip. "How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen," reported People. The ace musician gave fans a cheeky warning, "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

Andy Byron has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of data technology firm Astronomer following the circulation of a video of him holding a woman at a Coldplay concert. Online speculation suggested the woman may have been Astronomer's Head of Human Resources, Kristin Cabot. Following the clip going viral and garnering tens of millions of views, the Astronomer's Board of Directors initiated a formal internal review. A company statement released on Friday confirmed Byron's resignation. "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the statement read, as quoted by Variety.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," as per the statement released by Astronomer.

It continued, "Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems," as quoted by the outlet. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin noticed the couple's odd reaction on the arena's jumbotron.

As they ducked away, Martin joked, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." If reports are to be believed, Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. Coldplay is next set to perform at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, July 22. Later performances will bring the band to Miami, London and beyond through early September.

