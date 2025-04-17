Chris' message gave fans a unique and personal look into how he manages life behind the scenes, beyond the spotlight.

After performing at a Coldplay concert in Hong Kong, Chris Martin shared a heartfelt message with his fans. In this rare and honest moment, he opened up about his mental health struggles and spoke about the methods he uses to stay emotionally balanced.

His message gave fans a unique and personal look into how he manages life behind the scenes, beyond the spotlight. He said, “Hi, this is Chris from Coldplay. We’re in Hong Kong... I’ve noticed that some people lately, including myself, are struggling a little bit with depression,” Martin began. “So I wanted to talk to you about some things that are helping me on tour and in life in general, in the hope that they can help you as well.”

Chris Martin shared some of his favorite wellness practices that help him stay grounded. One of them is freeform writing, he spends 12 minutes jotting down whatever comes to mind and then throws the paper away.

He also practices transcendental meditation, which he described as “wonderful” for calming the mind. Additionally, he mentioned doing proprioception exercises and using the Costello Method, developed by Jim Costello, which he finds especially helpful for those with ADHD or autism.

Chris Martin also spoke about the positive impact of The Oxygen Advantage, a book focused on breathing techniques, and how music by Jon Hopkins helps soothe his mind. He shared that the film Sing Sing brings him comfort and happiness during tough times. “These are some of the things that help me stay grateful and happy to be alive,” he said warmly, ending his message with, “I send you lots of love.”

In the past, Martin opened up about mental health in a 2023 interview with NME, where he mentioned how Coldplay’s album Moon Music helped him deal with emotional challenges. As Coldplay prepares for their UK tour, Martin’s honesty adds a heartfelt layer to the band’s ongoing themes of strength, healing, and hope.