Chris Hemsworth bit by 'DDLJ' bug, recites Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue on sets of 'Extraction'

Seems like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still creating waves even after more than 25 years since its release. A video of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth aka Thor recently went viral on social media where he could be seen reciting Shah Rukh's famous dialogue from DDLJ, "Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai (Small things like this happen in big countries)."

The clip was taken on the sets of Netflix film Extraction in Bangkok and was shared by Chris’s Indian co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal who also taught him the famous dialogue. After saying the dialogue, Chris could also be heard saying, "Fluent! It’s better than my Spanish."

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Rudhraksh had opened up about working with Chris and said, "I am living my dream. Chris sir is sweet and down-to-earth. He calls me the little legend. On the first day of the shoot, I was doing my make-up when he came up to me and said, ‘Mate, what’s up?’ I instinctively called him Thor. He gave me a big hug upon hearing that."

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Chris, in the film, will play a mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord after which he develops an unexpected bond with the boy. Extraction begins streaming on Netflix from April 24.

On the work front, Chris who is widely famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the character’s first solo film in 2011 is all set to reprise the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases in November 2021.