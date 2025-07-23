'Chomu tere support...': Badshah reacts to 'Honey Singh wrote Brown Rang' claim, reignites feud with fresh jab over song credits

Badshah has claimed before that he was the real writer behind Brown Rang and also contributed to Angrezi Beat.

A fresh wave of drama has erupted between rappers Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh—this time over who actually wrote the popular track Brown Rang.

It All Started With a Joke

A fan posted a photo collage of Honey Singh’s body transformation and sarcastically asked, “What did he eat?” Badshah saw the post and replied with just one word, “Credits.” That one-word comment was enough to stir up the internet, with many interpreting it as a sly dig at Honey Singh for allegedly taking credit for songs he didn’t write.

The Online Clash Got Personal

Another user took a shot at Badshah and claimed, “Brown Rang was written by Honey Singh.” Badshah didn’t stay silent. He fired back, “Chomu, tere support ke liye nahi kar raha main ye.” His blunt reply made it clear that he wasn’t looking for approval; he was setting the record straight.

Badshah’s Side of the Story

Badshah has claimed before that he was the real writer behind Brown Rang and also contributed to Angrezi Beat. He said in a 2024 interview, “In 2011, Honey Singh called me to mix a song. At that time, I had written Brown Rang. He had the beat. But he had written something weird. I said that something strong should be written on it. Then I wrote Brown Rang.”

A Rivalry That Never Died

Both artists were once part of Mafia Mundeer, a music group that also featured Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu. They made underground hits together but eventually went their separate ways due to internal clashes. Honey Singh rose to fame with Lungi Dance and Desi Kalakaar, while Badshah made waves with DJ Waley Babu and Garmi.

Even though both have been successful in their own right, tensions between them have flared up time and again, often online and sometimes through veiled digs in interviews.