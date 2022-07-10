Chiyaan Vikram to attend Cobra music launch after being hospitalized for chest pain

Chiyaan Vikram

Actor Chiyaan Vikram is all set to take the centre stage, and he will be seen in the music launch of his upcoming movie Cobra. Vikram was admitted to a hospital on Friday after he suffered from mild chest pain. However, the director of Cobra, Ajay Gnanamuthu, has confirmed that the star will be present at the grand music launch of the movie.

Ajay shared this news on his Twitter with a post that stated Vikram's presence. Ajay wrote, "The Grand Audio Launch Of #Cobra on July 11 at #PhoenixMarketcityChennai with the PRESENCE OF #CHIYAANVIKRAM See you all there. An @arrahman musical."

Here's the tweet

Ajay's post has received a mixed response. While there are actors' fans who are happy with the fact that their icon is fine. There are other people who think that Vikram should skip the event, and rest. A user asserted, "Super anna vikram sir in audio launch.waiting for trailer bro. definitely its a blockbuster congrats bro behalf all vj fans." Another fan asserted, "Chiyaan is not required. Let him take some rest for a while."

Vikram was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming epic-adventure Ponniyin Selvan Part One. But hours before the event, he was rushed to the hospital. There were several reports stating that he has suffered a heart attack. However, Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram has now disclosed a major update on his father's health and confirmed that the Anniyan star is doing fine.

Dhruv updated Vikram's health on Instagram and stated that "Appa had mild chest discomfort." He further shared his concern over the earlier news reports and said that it affected them. In the Instagram story, Dhruv wrote, "Dear fans and wellwishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and our family the privacy we need at this time." Dhruv further added, "Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."