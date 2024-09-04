Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

In the exclusive conversation, Chiyaan Vikram calls Thangalaan his most precious film till date, and Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds director Pa Ranjth for writing stronger female roles.

After impressing the masses down south, period action drama Thangalaan will now be released in Hindi. Amid the release, team Thangalaan- Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and director Pa Ranjith promote their film in Mumbai and join DNA India for an exclusive interaction.

In the latest film, Vikram plays five different roles from different periods, including the titular tribal leader. Vikram is all awe of Pa Ranjith's vision, and calls Thangalaan 'one of his most favourite films'.

Vikram says, "For me the main draw (towards this film was) Ranjith. We were planning to film for some time, and we decided that whenever we came together it would be something completely out-of-the-box, something very challenging. People should particular debate about every scene, and that's what happening now. It's doing very well, and there is some discussion going on about scenes, clothes, characterisation, and his ideology. So, I think we have achieved that." He further adds, "I love playing Thangalaan, and it will stay with me for my whole life."

Parvathy plays a Thangalaan's wife and his anchor Gangamma. The award-winning actress lauds Ranjith for writing strong roles for women. "While working with Ranjith, I realised that he treats everyone equally. Men, women, seniors, juniors, everyone and that's what's reflected in his work as well. In Kabali, Radhika Apte is shown playing the strict wife of Rajinikanth, and that's true. The housewives are the CEOs who run the family."

Parvathy further adds that Ranjith writes strong female characters by taking inspiration from women in her life. "Another reason why I think that Ranjith writes such beautiful female characters is because he drives inspiration from his own life. From women in his life. We have met his mother, and he's taken few aspects from her even in Gangamma." The Hindi version of Thangalaan will be released in the cinemas on September 6.

