Chiyaan Vikram's gibbon video: Is it legal to own exotic primate in India? Wildlife probe underway

Chiyaan Vikram deleted a viral video of him with a Lar Gibbon after the Tamil Nadu Forest Department launched a probe into the legal ownership and import of the endangered primate.

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is under scrutiny after a video of him cuddling a Lar Gibbon went viral. He later deleted the post from Instagram. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has now started an investigation to check if the exotic animal was legally kept in India.

Video goes viral, questions raised

Vikram shared a video of himself cuddling and playing with a Lar Gibbon. Initially viewed as adorable, the video quickly attracted criticism on the internet. In India, people wondered how an exotic wild animal lived and who owned it. A Free Press Journal article claims that CK Ranganathan, the founder and chairman of CavinKare, is the owner of the gibbon. Manu Ranjith, who is wed to Akshita, Vikram's daughter, is also the son of Ranganathan. The video was reportedly shot at Ranganathan's property on East Coast Road. Vikram removed the video in response to the criticism. According to the Forest Department, it will now review the animal's past and associated records.

Why a Lar Gibbon is a legal concern

Southeast Asia is home to the large gibbon, a wild primate. According to the IUCN Red List, it is an endangered species. It is covered by Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 in India. This implies that appropriate authorisation is required to maintain it. It is included in CITES Appendix I on a global scale. The best level of protection is this. Appendix I animals are subject to stringent regulations regarding trade, import and transportation. Importers must adhere to customs and wildlife laws and present legitimate documentation in order to bring one into India. As a result, officials are currently investigating the gibbon's origin, its journey to India, and the presence of the necessary legal documentation.

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What’s next for Vikram

Regarding his career, Vikram's next project will be an action thriller helmed by Anand Shankar. He'll pretend to be a cook. Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the movie, which is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. After Iru Mugan in 2016, this is Vikram and Shankar's second project together. The Forest Department is still conducting its inquiry.