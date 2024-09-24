This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

This superstar faced humiliation while trying to become an actor, he is now worth Rs 1650 crore.

Nothing builds self-confidence and makes you feel good about yourself like success. But reaching that success can be really frustrating, and you might often start to doubt your abilities. Today, we will talk about one superstar who was once insulted, and yelled at by junior artists on a film set; but now is the richest South superstar.

The star in question is Chiranjeevi whose net worth is reported to be Rs 1,650 crore. At an event organized by the Telugu Digital Media Federation (DMF), Chiranjeevi shared a story about how he faced humiliation while trying to become an actor. He revealed, "I was working with prominent actors like Jagayya and Sarada, apart from numerous junior artists. I was yelled at on set one day. ‘Do you think you’re a superstar?’ they asked me. I felt humiliated, it wasn’t okay I was talked to like that."

Instead of discouraging him, this humiliating experience fueled his desire for success even more. He stated, "That was the day I decided I would become a superstar. I used the incident to fuel my ambition. Only I know how hard I’ve worked to be here today."

The star then recalled how a chance encounter led to his first acting role and said, "I only accompanied my friend Sudhakar, who wanted to refuse a role in Punadhirallu. I was then asked whether I wanted to do it. I was unsure as I was still studying at the Madras Film Institute. However, they convinced me and I dropped out.”

He added, “That film was the first time I stood in front of the camera, with my new name (he was named Sivasankara Varaprasad at birth), in Rajahmundry. Before I wrapped up that film, I got to act in Pranam Khareedu. Then, Bapu roped me in for Mana Voori Pandavulu, and Balachander cast me. It’s thanks to the almighty, that I was bound to be here.”

On Sunday, September 22, Chiranjeevi was honoured the Guiness World Record certificate at a grand event in Hyderabad. "The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star achieved on 20 September 2024", read the certificate. The date is also special for the superstar as 22 September also happens to be the day when Chiranjeevi made his debut in the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu.

Thanking everyone for the honour, the superstar said, "I never expected to get Guinness World Records. All these years of my film career, dance had become part of my life." Aamir Khan, who shared the dais with Chiranjeevi, said he is a huge fan of the Mega Star. "I see him as my elder brother. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, his own heart is in it, and he is enjoying himself," Khan said.

