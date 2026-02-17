FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Chiranjeevi undergoes shoulder surgery, actor issues first statement after treatment: 'Getting back to my...'

Chiranjeevi has undergone minor shoulder keyhole surgery and was spotted in an arm sling. The superstar took to social media, and assured his fans about his well being, and promised resuming work soon.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chiranjeevi undergoes shoulder surgery, actor issues first statement after treatment: 'Getting back to my...'
Actor Chiranjeevi has shared a key health update, shortly after fans were left worried after spotting him in an arm sling. Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi shared a picture with a black arm sling, along with details of his condition. "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine," he wrote in the caption.

While thanking his doctor for a "smooth and comfortable" procedure, Chiranjeevi also expressed his gratitude to his fans for love, concern, and blessings. Fans quickly took to the comments section and extended their messages and greetings for the actor's quick recovery. This came days after the Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu star announced the names of his son, actor Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni's twin babies, marking a heartwarming moment for the Konidela family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared the first glimpse of the twins, with the proud grandfather appearing delighted as he held one of them in his arms. In his caption, Chiranjeevi revealed the twins' names as Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

Also read: After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel in financial trouble? Gadar 2 actress reacts to non-bailable warrant in event dispute case: 'My lawyers are...'

 

"With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela, a part of his post read. Along with the post, Chiranjeevi also shared a picture which shows Ram Charan and Upasana seated on chairs, with their eldest daughter, Klin Kaara, comfortably accompanying her father. Their parents joined the frame as the entire family came together for the naming ceremony of the twins.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which turned out to become a box office hit. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati. 

