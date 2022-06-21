Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather Hindi version offered whopping amount for digital, satellite rights?

Chiranjeevi-Godfather/YouTube motion poster

After RRR and KGF Chapter 2 emerged as blockbusters in the Hindi belt, the distributors are keen to cash in on the popularity of South Indian films and get attached to the same. Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather is the next pan-India film the industry is eyeing its target on as the film also marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan.

As per a report in News18, the producers of Godfather have received a whopping offer of Rs 45 crore for the digital and satellite rights of the Hindi dubbed version since it is predicted that the Mohan Raja directorial will be a massive box office hit with the Megastar and Bhai sharing screen space for the very first time.

As it is known that Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles, and Vivek Oberoi made his Malayalam cinema debut with the film playing the main antagonist.

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster and also played a small cameo in the film. It is being said that Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj's role from the original. The political action thriller will see Nayanthara as the female lead.



Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the action drama Acharya in which he shared screen space with his son Ram Charan. The Kortala Siva directorial was released in cinemas on April 29 and turned out to be a box office failure. And thus, there is tremendous buzz regarding the legendary superstar's upcoming film.

Though the release date of Godfather hasn't been locked in by the makers yet, it is being reported that film will be a Dussehra release and might hit theatres in the first weekend of October.