Chiranjeevi says Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl was born at ‘auspicious’ time: ‘Already seeing the positive impact’

Chiranjeevi calls Ram Charan, Upasana's daughter's birth on Tuesday 'remarkable'

Recently, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child and embraced parenthood. Elated at the news of his granddaughter’s birth, Chiranjeevi revealed that the family is ‘overjoyed’ to welcome the newborn on Tuesday.

Upasana Kamineni gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. After visiting his granddaughter, Chiranjeevi was seen interacting with the media. During the media interaction, he revealed that the baby girl is born at a very ‘auspicious’ time and said, “The baby girl was born at 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday. Elders are saying that it is a very auspicious time. We are all very happy. We are already seeing the positive impact. Charan's success and achievements and Varun Tej's engagement, everything is going well in our family. We are overjoyed.”

He also added that the birth of Ram Charan’s baby girl holds immense significance and said, “had been wishing for Ram Charan and Upasana to become parents for many years.”

After 11 years of marriage, this is Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s first child. Fans were equally excited to hear the news of the birth of the ‘mega princess’ and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake outside the hospital where Upasana is admitted. Allu Arjun who is a cousin of Ram Charan also visited the hospital to congratulate the couple on their daughter’s birth.

A number of celebrities from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jr NTR to Mahesh Babu, congratulated the couple on entering parenthood and showered their blessings on the Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s baby girl.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan who was last seen making a cameo in Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, impressed fans with his dance moves, will be next seen in the movie Game Changer helmed by S Shankar. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and the political thriller action movie is scheduled to release this year.

