Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja spends 'happy Sunday' with brother Ram Charan, sister Sushmita reacts

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja has been in the news since she dropped her actor-husband Kalyaan's name from her Instagram handle earlier this month, which sparked separation rumours between the couple. There have been several media reports claiming that the divorce formalities between the couple are already in the process.

Amid these divorce rumours, Sreeja took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures with her actor-brother Ram Charan. The brother-sister duo is seen seated in an aircraft and playing with their pet Rhyme in the photos that Sreeja captioned as "Hugs and cuddles (hug emoji) little things that make me feel happy to be alive. #happysunday #livethelittlethings #smile."

Their sister Sushmita Konidela seemed a bit unhappy with her siblings as she took to the comments section and wrote, "Thanks for leaving me and going" adding two smirks emoji. The banter continued when Sreeja replied to her and wrote "@sushmitakonidela never too much fun without you. Miss you!" adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Sreeja had tied the knot with Kalyaan Dhev in 2016 and they were blessed with a baby daughter in 2018, whom they named Navishka. Before Kalyaan, Sreeja had married Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007 when she was 19 years old, with whom she gave birth to her elder daughter, named Nivrithi in 2009. However, their relationship had ended in 2011 when Chiranjeevi's daughter filed a harassment case against Sirish. Now, all these separation rumours around her second marriage are leading to widespread gossip in the industry. Some reports state that the family will release an official statement soon, ending these speculations.

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor is awaiting the release of his next film, a period action drama 'RRR' in which he reunites with the maverick filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli who directed him in 2009 in the fantasy action film 'Magadheera'.