Chiranjeevi reveals nickname of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's baby girl and it's adorable

One of the most adorable couples from the South film industry - Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, June 20, welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple became parents for the first time after 11 years of marriage. Upasana Konidela delivered the baby girl at the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. An official statement by the hospital said that both mother and child were doing well.

As soon as the news of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's daughter's birth was shared, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is Ram Charan's father, took to his Twitter account and penned a special post for his little bundle of joy. But what caught netizens' attention was the cute nickname that Chiranjeevi addressed his grandchild with.

The doting grandfather called Ram Charan's daughter, 'Little Mega Princess' and penned a heartfelt note saying, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha were also seen arriving at the hospital to meet their grandchild.

During a recent media interaction, Upasana Konidela also disclosed that she and Ram Charan will be shifting to Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad to create a more welcoming and supportive environment for their little one. She added that the couple wished for their newborn to spend ample time with her grandparents, just like they did as kids.