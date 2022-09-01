Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Chiranjeevi opens up on Acharya's box office failure, says 'I am one of the victims...'

Chiranjeevi said that the audience is rejecting poor content on the second day of its release and added that he is a victim of this trend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Chiranjeevi opens up on Acharya's box office failure, says 'I am one of the victims...'
Chiranjeevi in Acharya/File photo

Chiranjeevi's big-budget action drama film Acharya was released in April this year and turned out to be a box office failure as the Koratala Siva directorial earned around Rs 70 crore at the box office against its estimated budget of Rs 140 crore. At a recent event, the Megastar opened up on the box office debacle of his film in which he shared the screen space with his son Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday on August 22, attended the pre-release event of the Telugu film First Day First Show recently where he said that the audience is rejecting the poor content on the second day of the release. He even added that if the content is interesting, people would flock to the theatres to watch movies citing the examples of Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2.

The actor, whose real name is Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, said, "After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure).”

READ | GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan promise action-packed entertainer on Dussehra 2022

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi would be seen next in the actioner GodFather in which Salman Khan would also be seen playing a pivotal cameo. The upcoming political thriller, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, is slated to release on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra, and will clash with Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.