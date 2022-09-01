Chiranjeevi opens up on Acharya's box office failure, says 'I am one of the victims...'

Chiranjeevi in Acharya/File photo

Chiranjeevi's big-budget action drama film Acharya was released in April this year and turned out to be a box office failure as the Koratala Siva directorial earned around Rs 70 crore at the box office against its estimated budget of Rs 140 crore. At a recent event, the Megastar opened up on the box office debacle of his film in which he shared the screen space with his son Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday on August 22, attended the pre-release event of the Telugu film First Day First Show recently where he said that the audience is rejecting the poor content on the second day of the release. He even added that if the content is interesting, people would flock to the theatres to watch movies citing the examples of Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2.

The actor, whose real name is Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, said, "After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure).”



READ | GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan promise action-packed entertainer on Dussehra 2022

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi would be seen next in the actioner GodFather in which Salman Khan would also be seen playing a pivotal cameo. The upcoming political thriller, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, is slated to release on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra, and will clash with Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost.