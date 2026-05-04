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'Underdog winning is always absolute cinema': Chiranjeevi, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Suriya congratulate Vijay for TVK's historic victory in Tamil Nadu polls 2026

Here's how celebs from South Indian film industry have reacted to TVK's sensational win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections. Thalapathy Vijay has now joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2026, 08:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Underdog winning is always absolute cinema': Chiranjeevi, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Suriya congratulate Vijay for TVK's historic victory in Tamil Nadu polls 2026
TVK chief and Tamil superstar Vijay (Photo credit: ANI)
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Congratulations have been pouring in for actor-politician Vijay as his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is heading for historic victory in the Tamil Nadu state elections 2026. Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party was leading in 27 constituencies and won 79 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to the latest ECI trends .Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the halfway mark of 118 seats.

South celebs congratulate Vijay for TVK's historic victory

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people."

CJ

"Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear", wrote Nani.

Nani

Congratulating Vijay, Mahesh Babu added, "Hearty congratulations @actorvijay on setting new benchmarks and achieving a stunning victory!!! Today reflects the faith people have placed in you in large measure. I'm certain this victory will translate into meaningful progress for Tamil Nadu." "Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him as he is about to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics", Suriya added.

MB
Suriya

Sharing his wishes for Vijay, Vishal wrote, "What an astounding phenomenal debut for Vijay in his first election. Kudos to you Thalapathy. Congratulations to the man of the moment. A repeat of #MGRayya all over Tamil Nadu. When people need a change nobody can stop it. This is what we call a complete outrage of the current scenario in politics. Wishing you from the bottom of my heart and looking forward to development in the state and also in our bleeding film industry. God bless."

Vishal

How Vijay and TVK's sensational win have transformed Tamil Nadu politics?

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His entry into politics has changed the political scene in the state, making the contest more competitive. Tamil Nadu politics has mostly been led by two major alliances, the DMK-led alliance, which is trying to stay in power, and the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, which includes the BJP.
The counting of votes is still underway, and the final results are yet to be officially announced by the Election Commission.

READ | Vijay's parents make first statement after TVK's massive win in Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'He is going to be Chief Minister'

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'Underdog winning is always absolute cinema': Chiranjeevi, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Suriya congratulate Vijay for TVK's historic victory in Tamil Nadu polls 2026
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