Chiranjeevi hosts Telugu Indian Idol-fame Ayyan Pranathi at his residence, 'humbled' singer shares selfies with star

Chiranjeevi blessing Ayyan Pranathi

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has millions of fans. His followers worship the actor as their idol. But, recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi met someone, and he got enchanted by her talent and became her admirer. Ayyan Pranathi, a fourteen-year-old singer from Vishakhapatnam, has been impressing the masses through Telugu Indian Idol. The talented little one is getting love across the boundaries, and she even got blessings and recommendations from renowned music director G.V. Prakash.

Ayyan's booming career has received new heights as she got a golden opportunity to showcase her talent to Chiranjeevi. Recently, Pranathi performed at Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad. The little one sang Annamacharya Keerthana before the actor and his wife, Surekha. By the end of her performance, Chiranjeevi and his wife were left impressed by her impeccable performance. Pranathi received their blessings, they wished her all the success for Telugu Indian Idol season 2, and Chiranjeevi even posed with her for multiple selfies.

Here are the photos

Sharing her experience of visiting Chiranjeevi at his residence and receiving love and blessings from them. Ayyan said, "I am humbled and immensely grateful to Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and his wife for providing me with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of them. This has been a dream come true, and I am now more motivated and determined than ever to give my best in the competition. This experience has given me newfound confidence, and I eagerly look forward to the challenges ahead."

Telugu Indian Idol season two is currently streaming, and composer SS Thaman and singers Geetha Madhuri and Karthik have added more value to the show by being the judges of the musical talent hunt show. Telugu Indian Idol season two is currently streaming on Aha.