Chiranjeevi grooves with son Ram Charan in Bhale Bhale Banjara song, says 'hope I dominated him'

Credit: Aditya Music/YouTube

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Char, who recently appeared in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Jr NTR, were seen grooving together in their new song Bhale Bhale Banjara from Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya.

Makers of Acharya took to social media and shared the video of the song. Chiranjeevi wrote, “A memorable song for me. Happy to tap my feet with my energetic @AlwaysRamCharan for #BhaleBhaleBanjara. Hope I dominated him with my grace.” Acharya will be released on April 29.

Fans have been reacting to the song. One of them wrote, “My Childhood Hero, The NAME IS ENOUGH TO BRING COURAGE IN MY BODY... MEGASTAR... I Love you forever Megastar. I'M PRAYING GOD TO BLESS THIS MOVIE. ALL THE BEST MEGASTAR.”

Another wrote, “Wow it's a pleasure to watch the father and son dancing together. Imagine this song will play in a theatre, it will turn into a stadium. Waiting to see both superstars dancing together in the film.”

The third person wrote, “Wow what a song it sounds so cool and peace ...while listening iam relaxing a lot .chiru sir and charan are stealed our hearts with their performance. All credit goes whole team that who involved in this journey of the song.” The fourth person mentioned, “Chiru, that ease.. Grace and that expression on his face is jus as top notch as always.. His son says am nothing less.. I was not paying attention to the song and was busy watching the duo perform dance with such style and grace..”

Speaking of work, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are set to come in an upcoming film – Acharya. The movie will feature Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film’s trailer was recently released by the makers as it is set to hit the theatres on April 29. Also Read: After Ram Charan-Yash, Prabhas REACTS to Salman Khan's 'why Hindi films don't work in South' comment | Exclusive

Prior to this, Ram Charan has been spotted in the now blockbuster RRR. Despite entering its fourth week at the box office, this film by SS Rajamouli has won lots of hearts. As of day 23 after its release, the Hindi version of this movie has crossed Rs 250 crore mark.

Speaking about the success of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#RRR hits ₹ 250 cr mark on Day 23… Biz on [fourth] Sun [today] should be healthy as well… [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 250.09 cr. #India biz.”

The film faced some competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the initial weeks of its release but has now proven to be even bigger than the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli.