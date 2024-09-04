Twitter
Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

After Jr NTR and Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi came forward to help in flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Chiranjeevi
More personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, have come forward to support flood relief efforts in the wake of torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Several parts of the two states are reeling from floods with many areas submerged due to incessant rains and subsequent overflowing of tanks and rivers over the past three days.

At least 33 people, 16 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh have been killed in rain-related incidents and floods. The three actors have pledged Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Chiranjeevi said he is saddened by the hardships caused to the people due to floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The loss of tens of innocent lives is very tragic. Under the direction of the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, both governments are working hard to improve the situation. We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way.

"As part of this process, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe (sic)," he wrote in Telugu on X.

Arjun also announced his contributions to the relief funds for the two states in a post on X.

"I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR had pledged to donate Rs 50 lakhs each towards relief work.

Babu also urged people to collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions.

"I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger," he wrote on X.

Jr NTR posted, "I’m deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.

"On my part, I am announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster," he added. 

(Apart from the headline, the copy was not edited by DNA staff, is published from PTI)

Read: Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

