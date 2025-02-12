Chiranjeevi, the father of RRR star Ram Charan, welcomed his granddaughter Klin Kaara in 2023, with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi recently disappointed his fans with comments made at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam. During the event, he spoke about not having a grandson who could continue his legacy in the industry.

Chiranjeevi said, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl."

Dear Chiranjeevi garu,



I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement.



It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest… pic.twitter.com/2ylwxsSXut — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi, the father of RRR star Ram Charan, welcomed his granddaughter Klin Kaara in 2023, with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. Chiranjeevi's comments left his fans disappointed. One fan expressed their concern, stating, “Very sad use of words by Chiranjeevi garu here. Ammayi ayithe bhayam enduku? (If she's a girl, why fear?)… They carry the legacy forward just like boys do, or even better. These kinds of words are wrong when said publicly, as they send a backwards message. The fact that everyone laughed at those words shows our flawed thinking.”

The second one said, "Past few Days Chiranjeevi is going south of his image !! Including vulgarity words on stage -Commenting on Girl childs as not heir - Telling about illegal affairs -he was not seen as suuport his Brother fighter Pawan Kalyan Garu at times needs but Claims Janasena as his own Now."

Another said, "Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event."