Chiranjeevi extends financial help to his fan suffering from cancer, netizens hail megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who never fails to win hearts with his kindness, is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrities in the South Indian film industry. The actor has now promised to fund the cancer treatment of one of his fans.

Despite his busy schedule, Chiranjeevi personally met his fan Venkat at his office on Tuesday. Venkat, who is financially backward, has cancer and is unable to bear his medical expenses. After knowing about his health condition, Chiranjeevi promised that he would finance Venkat's medical treatment. The megastar also saw the medical reports of Venkat and advised him to seek a second opinion from a private hospital in Hyderabad. He referred Venkat to the hospital personally, after which he even asked his team to update him on the case. The actor also helped Venkat by giving him Rs 2 lakh for his immediate expenses.

After receiving help from the megastar, Venkat expressed his happiness and said, "I am blessed to be called his fan. I cannot thank Chiranjeevi sir enough in this lifetime."

Even Chiranjeevi’s fans are happy with star's compassionate gesture, as they thanked him for all the support. The 'Bhola Shankar' actor, on the other hand, is taking a rest after recent minor surgery.

This news was shared by film producer Bandla Ganesh on Twitter. He tweeted, “Bigboss @KChiruTweets helped a who was recently taken ill. Venkat, from the Visakhapatnam district, has been battling cancer for a few years. Megastar assured Venkat family that he will pay for the treatment."

(With inputs IANS)