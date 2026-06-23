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Chiranjeevi blesses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru as they begin 'new chapter', hails Maa Inti Bangaaram

Chiranjeevi praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram and extended his best wishes to Samantha and Raj Nidimoru as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 02:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Chiranjeevi blesses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru as they begin 'new chapter', hails Maa Inti Bangaaram
Image credit:Twitter
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Amid rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life after she was recently seen in public with a baby bump, Chiranjeevi has extended his warm wishes to the actress and Raj Nidimoru.

The veteran actor took to his social media handle to praise Samantha's upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram and also wished the couple happiness as they step into what he called a "new chapter" in their lives.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Maa Inti Bangaaram felt very interesting. Blending action and emotions beautifully within the backdrop of a joint family, director Nandini Reddy has brought it to life in her unique style, making it highly entertaining. Samantha's acting, especially the action scenes in a saree, stood out as particularly captivating.”

He further added, “Films like this, with diversity and women in the lead, are needed for the Telugu film industry. Heartfelt congratulations to Samantha, Nandini Reddy, Raj, and the entire film team for this success. Likewise, special best wishes to the couple Samantha & Raj, who are welcoming a new chapter in their lives.”

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