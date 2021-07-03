Chinmayi Sripada rubbishes pregnancy rumours, says ‘speculation is tiresome’

Chinmayi Sripada has recently been under a lot of speculation because of her pregnancy rumours. However now, she has claimed those false by taking to her Instagram stories.

Attaching the photo that brought pregnancy rumours she wrote, ‘This is me in a madisar at my wedding. I clearly have issues draping the madisar that makes it look 'Stomach' heavy. Or whatever you want to call it. I am not pregnant. I am tired of these Youtube channels giving clickbaity 'Chinmaya baby bump' crap after some photos today which just seemed like they were taken at a wrong angle. My sari was perhaps loose after a lot of walking about.’

‘I don't (find it necessary to) share a LOT of my private life. Most of what happens I don't share here at all despite my seemingly activity on social media. You'll never really know who my best friends are and who my closest circle is. You won't see me sharing about my intimate family events. That's how I am and will always be. One wouldn't have seen me share a video of my wedding on any channel. Photos - you'll see what the media shared. I haven't really shared photos that we commissioned. I won't be either'

Also read Chinmayi Sripada praises Sonakshi Sinha for her effort in learning Tamil for 'Lingaa'

She added, ‘When the time comes I may or may not at all share anything with regard to my pregnancy. And that is MY decision to make. We will 100% never share photos of kids we may have. They will not be on social media and I will make sure of that. This pregnancy speculation is tiresome. Please stop’

Also read Chinmayi Sripada marries actor Rahul Ravindran

For the unversed, Chinmayi is the granddaughter of Dr. Sripada Pinakapani In 2013, through Twitter, Chinmayi's mother Padmhasini revealed Chinmayi was engaged to Rahul Ravindran, who is also a South Indian actor. They got married on 5 May 2014.