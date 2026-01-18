Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'

Singer Chinmayi Sripada defended AR Rahman against social media claims that he refused to sing Vande Mataram, saying the allegations were false and that Rahman has always respected India and its culture.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has come out in strong support of legendary composer AR Rahman after social media posts claimed that he refused to sing Vande Mataram. The accusation sparked a contentious online debate in which some users questioned Rahman's patriotism and motivations. Chinmayi, who has worked closely with the composer, addressed the matter and described the assertions as false.

How the controversy began:

Online rumours that AR Rahman had turned down a chance to perform Vande Mataram at a public event sparked the debate. The assertion quickly gained traction on social media, drawing criticism from a number of users. The composer was accused by many of disrespecting a song that has great emotional and cultural significance for the nation.

Chinmayi clarifies Rahman’s stand:

In response to the charges, Chinmayi vehemently defended AR Rahman. She clarified that the composer's refusal to sing the song was not motivated by disdain for the country or its ideals. She claimed that the online narrative was ignoring situational and personal factors that contributed to the decision. Throughout his career, Rahman has consistently demonstrated respect for India, its culture, and its people, according to Chinmayi.

Call for responsible online behaviour:

Chinmayi has also drawn attention to the rapid spread of misinformation on social platforms. She mentioned that often celebrities are misjudged without the proper understanding of the situation. Her communication encouraged the public to reconsider before putting blame on artists who have played a great role in the cultural development of the country.

Fans rally behind AR Rahman:

The fans love AR Rahman, and the number of fans supporting him went up after Chinmayi's statement. The supporters of the artist pointed to his nationalistic music compositions and his long-term involvement with Indian music as arguments. They thought it was very wrong to undermine his devotion through rumour-mongering. The episode reveals the obstacles that the celebs have to overcome in the contemporary digital world, where even the most unverified claims can easily lead to controversies. Besides, it serves as a warning to check the information first before responding. Chinmayi’s support demonstrates the need for justice and comprehension in the evaluation of the celebrities.