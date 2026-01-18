FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check route, stoppages, timings and other details

The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy is a complete disaster, earns just Rs 3 crore

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan steals spotlight at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, fans call him 'world's biggest superstar'

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans

Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported

Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check route, stoppages, timings and other details

PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check routes

The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy is a complete disaster, earns just Rs 3 crore

The Raja Saab box office day 9: Prabhas film is a complete disaster

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma power Team India to clinch first series of 2026?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score: Will Team India clinch first series of 2026?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'

Singer Chinmayi Sripada defended AR Rahman against social media claims that he refused to sing Vande Mataram, saying the allegations were false and that Rahman has always respected India and its culture.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has come out in strong support of legendary composer AR Rahman after social media posts claimed that he refused to sing Vande Mataram. The accusation sparked a contentious online debate in which some users questioned Rahman's patriotism and motivations. Chinmayi, who has worked closely with the composer, addressed the matter and described the assertions as false.

How the controversy began:

Online rumours that AR Rahman had turned down a chance to perform Vande Mataram at a public event sparked the debate. The assertion quickly gained traction on social media, drawing criticism from a number of users. The composer was accused by many of disrespecting a song that has great emotional and cultural significance for the nation.

Chinmayi clarifies Rahman’s stand:

In response to the charges, Chinmayi vehemently defended AR Rahman. She clarified that the composer's refusal to sing the song was not motivated by disdain for the country or its ideals. She claimed that the online narrative was ignoring situational and personal factors that contributed to the decision. Throughout his career, Rahman has consistently demonstrated respect for India, its culture, and its people, according to Chinmayi.

Call for responsible online behaviour:

Chinmayi has also drawn attention to the rapid spread of misinformation on social platforms. She mentioned that often celebrities are misjudged without the proper understanding of the situation. Her communication encouraged the public to reconsider before putting blame on artists who have played a great role in the cultural development of the country.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

Fans rally behind AR Rahman:

The fans love AR Rahman, and the number of fans supporting him went up after Chinmayi's statement. The supporters of the artist pointed to his nationalistic music compositions and his long-term involvement with Indian music as arguments. They thought it was very wrong to undermine his devotion through rumour-mongering. The episode reveals the obstacles that the celebs have to overcome in the contemporary digital world, where even the most unverified claims can easily lead to controversies. Besides, it serves as a warning to check the information first before responding. Chinmayi’s support demonstrates the need for justice and comprehension in the evaluation of the celebrities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check route, stoppages, timings and other details
PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check routes
The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy is a complete disaster, earns just Rs 3 crore
The Raja Saab box office day 9: Prabhas film is a complete disaster
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan steals spotlight at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, fans call him 'world's biggest superstar'
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan steals spotlight at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement