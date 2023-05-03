From chilled spring pea soup to pickled strawberries, Alia, Priyanka, other guests ate this for dinner at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt-Met Gala 2023 menu-Priyanka Chopra/Twitter

Dubbed 'fashion's biggest night' or 'the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets', the Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the annual fundraising gala has the biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits.

The Met Gala 2023 saw multiple Indians in attendance too including actresses Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, and socialities Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla. Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, and Anne Hathaway were some of the foreign artists that walked the red carpet at the event.

The theme of the fashion gala was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. All the attendees turned up in outfits celebrating Lagerfield and were also served dinner, inspired by the late designer's favourite dishes.

The famous caterer Olivier Cheng took inspiration from Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez's wedding reception that Karl Lagerfeld hosted in 1978, as per a report in Vogue, the fashion and lifestyle magazine that organises Met Gala each year. The event attendees were served chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow for starters, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish.

Cheng told Vogue, "This menu was designed to honour the late fashion icon and pay homage to his favorite foods and global palate. These dishes were created to maintain seasonality while using some of his favorite ingredients, such as King salmon. There is a sophisticated elegance to these pairings, one we feel that he would have truly enjoyed."

For the drinks, the guests had the options of wine and Diet Coke, which was Lagerfiel's favourite drink and he would often drink its 10 cans per day. After the dinner, the Met Gala 2023 attendees were served coffee and petit fours, the delicate little cakes that originated in France.



READ | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos