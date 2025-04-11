The film's portrayal of atrocities against girls, the heart-wrenching cries of mothers for their daughters, and the juxtaposition of male indifference and patriarchy with ancient, mystical practices all blend together to create an emotionally charged spectacle.

Director: Vishal Furia

Star cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kuldeep Sareen, Saurabh Goyal

Where to watch: Prime Video

Runtime: 2hr 14 mins

Rating: 3 stars



The original film, Chhorii, presented a thought-provoking and unsettling portrayal of female infanticide, striking a balance between emotional depth and thrilling narrative elements. However, its sequel, Chhorii 2, while maintaining the same narrative, screenplay, and impressive performances, falls short in delivering the same level of suspense and thrills that made the first installment so impactful. Despite retaining the essence of the story, the sequel's inability to recapture the thrilling quotient leaves it feeling somewhat lacking compared to its predecessor.

The film presents a perilous world of regression and oppression against women, plunging its protagonist, Sakshi, into a harrowing struggle from the moment she enters the 'khet' to look for her abducted daughter, Ishani, who is allergic to sunlight. While the movie flashes back to her initial turmoil, it unfortunately fails to recreate the same level of intense and disturbing scenes that made the previous installment worth watching. The sequel's portrayal of atrocities lacks the same visceral punch, diminishing the overall effect of the narrative.

Despite its shortcomings, the film still has its standout moments that add another layer to the world of Chhorii. The introduction of Dasi Maa, played by Soha Ali Khan, brings a new dimension to the story, holding the fort and elevating the movie despite its overall inconsistencies. Her character's presence adds depth and complexity, making her a compelling aspect of the film.





The film's portrayal of atrocities against girls, the heart-wrenching cries of mothers for their daughters, and the juxtaposition of male indifference and patriarchy with ancient, mystical practices all blend together to create an emotionally charged spectacle. However, at times, the narrative feels less captivating, struggling to maintain its hold on the audience's emotions, making the overall experience somewhat uneven.

Some electrifying scenes include Nushrratt Bharuccha's intense sequence where she falls and joins forces with other women to take down Rajbir(Saurabh Goyal), delivering a thrilling and goosebump-inducing moment. The symbolism is also noteworthy, particularly when little Ishani listens to folklore and witnesses the mistreatment of her Dasi Maa, highlighting the dark realities of child marriage, early pregnancy, and forced menstruation with sensitivity and impact.

Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap’s script and screenplay effectively craft tension, particularly in the unsettling scenes and the nail-biting chase where Sakshi(Nushrratt) frantically searches for Ishani(Hardika). The climax is a masterful blend of haunting and captivating elements, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the true meaning and world of the so-called 'pratha' unfolds. Anshul Chobey's cinematography adds depth to the narrative, although the editing could be more refined.

Soha Ali Khan delivers a standout portrayal of the character and an impressive grasp of the regional dialect. Nushrratt Bharuccha lives up to expectations with her intense and nuanced acting, particularly in scenes requiring her to convey distress, fear, and pain. Child artist Hardika Sharma shines as Ishani, bringing a delightful presence to the screen. The supporting cast, including Gashmeer Mahajani as Police Officer Samar, Kuldeep Sareen as Tauji, and Saurabh Goyal as Rajbir, adds depth and complexity to the narrative. Missed Mita Vashisht, as her character portrayal in the first film brought a unique and organic dimension to the story, which is noticeably absent in the sequel.



The film's sparse dialogue, powerful screenplay, and dark, eerie scenes evoke comparisons to the critically acclaimed film Tumbbad, and not in a bad way. The similarities highlight the effective storytelling and masterful tension-building that Tumbbad is renowned for, and this film successfully taps into that same unsettling and haunting essence.



In a nutshell, Chhorii 2's dark narrative intensifies, but it falls short of capturing the same thrilling essence as the original. Despite this, the film tackles important themes and conveys a powerful message, making it a commendable effort.