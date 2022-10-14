Chhello Show: Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Pratik Gandhi, Aditya Roy Kapur review Pan Nalin's film

Last Film Show Premiere

India's official entry to Oscars 2023, the Gujarathi film Chhello Show (The Last Show) had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on October 12. The screening was a grand affair as the biggest Bollywood stars attended to watch the film. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Javed Jaffrey, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Neena Gupta, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Kaushal, Vaani Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Gandhi, Pratik Babbar, Saba Azad, Sakshi Tanwar, Sharvari Wagh and many more were among the attendee.

Soon after the screening, celebs were awestruck with Nalin's ode to cinema. Stars were going gaga about the film, and they openly shared their love for it. As per the video of Instant Bollywood, many celebrities like Pratiek, Madhur wished the team best for the Academy Awards, and they termed the film as a worthy contender to represent India at the international stage.

After watching the film VIdya called the film a "Magical, Delightful, beautiful, heart-warming hopeful (experience)... peth bhar gaya." Chitrangda Singh said, "Bhaut khoobsurat film hai... itni innocent hai. Aaj kal bahut difficult hai aisi innocent film banana. Pure film hai" Aditya Roy Kapur said, "I loved the film, if you haven't watched it, then please watch it." Kiara Adani summed it up by saying, "Superb... outstanding."

The Gujarati film Chello Show, which has been picked as India's entry to Oscars 2023 under the Best International Feature Film category, was recently shown in Chennai to a section of the media people who gave a standing ovation to the movie and its director Pan Nalin who was also present at the screening.