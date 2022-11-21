Chhello Show OTT release: When, where to watch India's official entry to Oscars

Chhello Show/File photo

In a surprising move, the Gujarati film Chhello Show, or Last Film Show, was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 instead of the popular choices such as SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. The film was released in selected theatres on October 14 in India.

And now after a month and a few days, the Pan Nalin directorial is headed for its OTT premiere on the streaming platform Netflix, which made the announcement on Monday, November 21. Taking to its social media handles, Netflix India wrote, "We have an announcement. India's official entry to the Oscars - Last Film Show is now coming to Netflix on November 25". Though strangely Netflix India deleted its tweet, the official poster for the film's streaming release has been shared online by several film lovers and has gone viral on the Internet.

Last Film Show — India’s official entry to #Oscars will premiere on NETFLIX November 25th. pic.twitter.com/8tnh9DEYfF — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 21, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Pan Nalin shared his thoughts on Chhello Show being sent as India's entry to the Oscars as he said, "Am super excited, super thrilled, and happy. Every film is a labour of love and passion. I don't know how other films are made, but this one is made with years of hard work. The team has worked like a close-knit family, putting in so much passion, man hours, and love, always believing in the film."



"It is such a great cast and crew that I always wondered what will be way to recognize their hard work. This decision coming from FFI that we are India's official entry to the Oscars was the first joy. And second joy, of course, was that many distributors worldwide are acquiring our film way before we even submitted it, " he concluded.

The first shortlist for the Best International Feature Film will be announced on December 21, before the final five nominees are announced on January 24 next year.